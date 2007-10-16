Step By Step: Share Your Mac's Printer with Windows Without Samba



You already know how to share a PC's printer on your home network, and now it's time to give the Mac users some love. If you've got a printer hooked up to your Mac that you want to share out to Windows PC's, you don't have to get your hands dirty with Samba. Using Apple's Bonjour client for Windows, it's easy to detect and use shared Mac printers. Here's how.

Share a Mac's Printer on Your Home Network

If you do want to go the Samba way, here's Apple's official help document on printer sharing with Samba or Bonjour.