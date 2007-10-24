Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Start a Fire in the Rain

pocket-flame.pngPopular Mechanics says that a cotton ball smeared with Vaseline or ChapStick is "a foolproof fire starter." The Vaseline works as your fuel, and once you get the Vaseline-soaked cotton ball lit, the flame should continue to burn under pretty much any condition. The Popular Mechanics article is rather light on details, so I also found a post on the Survival and Equipment weblog detailing how to make single-use petroleum jelly candles using cotton balls, petroleum jelly, and aluminium foil. You will, of course, still need a flint or match to get the cotton ball started (or just some steel wool and a battery).

Vaseline Candles [Survival and Equipment] 25 Skills Every Man Should Know [Popular Mechanics]

