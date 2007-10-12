Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Squeeze the Most from a Spare 15 Minutes with Two-Minute Checks

watch.pngBlogger Scott Young suggests 15 ways to take advantage of a spare 15 minutes, like:

Two-minute checks - Look at your to-do list and the space around you. Ask yourself if there is anything that needs to be done that could be done in less than two minutes. Do as many of these as you can in 15 minutes to simplify your to-do list.

Granted, if you're a subscriber to the cult of GTD you know that any to-do that takes less than two minutes shouldn't be on your to-do list to begin with, but even so, this kind of to-do dash is a great way to cross items off your list and feel a nice sense of accomplishment in just a few minutes. Check out the post for more 15-minute suggestions.

15 Ways to Squeeze the Most From 15 Minutes [Scott H Young via Dumb Little Man]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles