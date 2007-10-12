Squeeze the Most from a Spare 15 Minutes with Two-Minute Checks

Blogger Scott Young suggests 15 ways to take advantage of a spare 15 minutes, like:

Two-minute checks - Look at your to-do list and the space around you. Ask yourself if there is anything that needs to be done that could be done in less than two minutes. Do as many of these as you can in 15 minutes to simplify your to-do list.

Granted, if you're a subscriber to the cult of GTD you know that any to-do that takes less than two minutes shouldn't be on your to-do list to begin with, but even so, this kind of to-do dash is a great way to cross items off your list and feel a nice sense of accomplishment in just a few minutes. Check out the post for more 15-minute suggestions.