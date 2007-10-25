Speed Up Your Typing Rate with RapidTyping

Windows only: Sharpen your fast and accurate typing skills with freeware application RapidTyping. Type as quickly as possible in an underwater simulation while avoiding mistakes. The fish that swim by while you're being quizzed may be a little distracting, but you can disable the animation. As each lesson ends, you'll get statistics charts with characters-per-minute, words-per-minute, and percentage of accuracy, and you'll be able to move to the next level where you're faced with tougher challenges (and more sea creatures). RapidTyping is a free download for Windows only.