Soothe Razor Burn with a Tea Bag

If your foray into the world of traditional wetshaving left you with a little razor burn, weblog Gomestic says applying a tea bag to the inflamed skin can reduce the pain. In fact, the post offers 15 unusual uses for tea bags, the majority of which involve pain relief in one form or another. I've only been a tea drinker for health reasons (oh, and for "aging" paper for middle school projects), but if you're hip to alternate uses for tea, let's hear how it worked out for you in the comments.