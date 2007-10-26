If your foray into the world of traditional wetshaving left you with a little razor burn, weblog Gomestic says applying a tea bag to the inflamed skin can reduce the pain. In fact, the post offers 15 unusual uses for tea bags, the majority of which involve pain relief in one form or another. I've only been a tea drinker for health reasons (oh, and for "aging" paper for middle school projects), but if you're hip to alternate uses for tea, let's hear how it worked out for you in the comments.
Soothe Razor Burn with a Tea Bag
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products
To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink