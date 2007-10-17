SOL launches Australia's first online political party

via Kwoff - Senator On-line claims to be Australia's first internet-based political party, and says if its gets a candidate elected to the Senate, all Australians will be able to view and vote on every bill which goes through the Senate. SOL senators will vote in line with the majority ruling of the people's vote. I'd like to be able to vote online (if the technology was unriggable and not a "hanging chad" disaster like the voting machines in the last American election) and being able to scrutinise the political process online would be great. But what if you don't have internet access? I'd like SOL's ideas better if they offered a plan to ensure internet access for all Australians.