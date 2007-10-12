Show Us What's in Your Pockets

After taking a close look at everything you carry in your go bags, it's time to pare things down and see exactly what the pockets-only crowd deem worthy of their coveted lint-space. From the entirely minimal to the surprisingly bulky to (*gulp*) handguns, hit the jump to take a closer look at what Lifehacker readers are carrying in their pockets.
As always, some highlights:
- Saw a few of this previously mentioned credit card survival tool.
- Steve Jobs would be thrilled with the sheer number of iPods and iPhones. For real. Those things are popular.
- One of you has monster pockets.
- A fun DIY wallet.
- A few hipster PDAs.
- A ninja remote (lets you take control of any TV).
- An old stick of RAM used as a keychain.
- One of you even had tabasco sauce.
- One of you carries a handgun (eek!).
- And only one of you had a condom.
As always, thanks to everyone who submitted.
