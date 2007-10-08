Short on Cash? Clean Out Your Car

Financial blog Frugal for Life has a good suggestion for when your bank account is a bit stretched—clean out your car.

When you drive around in a cluttered car it weighs on you, the 'stuff' sitting in there needing some place to go. I happened to clean my car yesterday and found that when I drive now, I am more relaxed knowing that I don't have to worry about the clutter, messes, and grime.

This is more of a mental boost than anything else; the simple act of cleaning puts you in a more focused frame of mind to deal with your sparse chequing account.