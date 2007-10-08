Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Short on Cash? Clean Out Your Car

car-front.pngFinancial blog Frugal for Life has a good suggestion for when your bank account is a bit stretched—clean out your car.

When you drive around in a cluttered car it weighs on you, the 'stuff' sitting in there needing some place to go. I happened to clean my car yesterday and found that when I drive now, I am more relaxed knowing that I don't have to worry about the clutter, messes, and grime.

This is more of a mental boost than anything else; the simple act of cleaning puts you in a more focused frame of mind to deal with your sparse chequing account.

Simple Steps to Mental Wealth [Frugal for Life]

Comments

  • krazykirk Guest

    It's not just a mental boost. If say, you're carrying a set of golf clubs in your boot all the time, your car uses a lot more fuel than when it's not carrying it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles