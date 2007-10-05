Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Shop For A House With Redfin

http://lifehacker.com/assets/resources/2007/10/Redfin-thumb.jpgUS-centric: The best way to use powerful real estate information-sharing program Redfin is to forget what the directions tell you to do. Redfin is billed as a service for helping you buy and sell houses online without a real estate agent, and I have at least one acquaintance who has done that. But for those of us just dipping our toes into the real estate market, or who would prefer to work with an agent, Redfin can be the ultimate window-shopping tool for checking out properties in the areas where you want to live. With a terrific map mashup that uses Microsoft's Virtual Earth, easy-to-parse data fields, and nicely designed galleries, Redfin helps you get an overview of available houses and lets you drill down quickly to figure out whether that amazing condo next to a park is really big enough for your family.

Get started with Redfin by clicking the "find" button in the upper left corner. You'll be prompted to provide a city, neighborhood, or MLS number (these are the unique numbers assigned to a property by real estate agents). I recommend starting with a city neighborhood—in this example, I've chosen Noe Valley in San Francisco. To narrow your search, hit the arrow button next to the "search listings" button. It opens a menu that lets you search by price, number of rooms, square feet, and several other parameters. I've found the most helpful ones to be room number and price—often, the square feet listed are misleading.

Your search results will be displayed on a map (see screenshot above), as well as in a list below it. You can navigate via the map or the list—just click on a property you want to learn about and data about it shows up on the right side of the screen. You can drill down further by clicking "view full details." Usually the seller provides at least four or five images of the property, as well as highly detailed information, including financing and what documents are available to prospective buyers.

One of the best parts of the Redfin interface is that it's so easy to browse and discover new properties just by dragging the map around. Plus, you can create a MyRedfin page and save properties you like or share them with people you might want to buy with. In my city, San Francisco, this is a helpful feature because a lot of people buy "tenancy in common" houses, where two or more groups share a mortgage in order to afford a duplex or triplex. My TIC partners and I have been using a MyRedfin page to keep up to date on properties we want to see in person.

Last of all, be sure to check the feed in the lower right corner from Zillow, another service that estimates property values based on recent sales in the immediate area. It will provide a "zestimate" (I know, I know—groan) of the value of the house you're perusing based on looking at what comparable houses in the area have sold for in the past few months. While these zestimates can be misleading, it is helpful to know whether the seller's asking price is similar to what other houses in the area have sold for.

Once you've found a few houses you want to see, print out the map and visit in real life!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles