Share Files on Usenet

Wired's How To wiki takes on Usenet, the old school network of newsgroups rich with download gold but steep in the learning curve department, which most of us internet Johnny-come-lately's never use.

The main advantage of Usenet is speed. P2P networks like BitTorrent and Kazaa depend on peers for download speed and reliability. Usenet, on the other hand, depends largely on the speed of your connection. There's no slow peer connection to choke your downloads. Combine those advantages with the fact that Usenet files are generally posted by trusted members, and thus less likely to contain malicious code and you begin to see why its popularity is growing.

While Wired covers several Usenet desktop clients, web-based Usenet interfaces like Giganews are available as well (for a monthly subscription fee.) How do you get your Usenet on? Let us know in the comments.