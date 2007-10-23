Seven Things That Keep Us From Getting Home on Time

We all face productivity killers each day when we're trying to get work done. The Lifehack.org blog lists seven common ones - including procrastinating instead of making decisions and moving on, web surfing disguised as 'research', disorganised meetings, and team members not meeting their commitments on time. Chatting with colleagues and IM are a couple more.

I've tackled a couple of these, particularly the distractions offered by the internet. I read a lot of blogs and news sites as part of my research each day, but I've put in a couple of mechanisms to keep my browsing on track. Keeping your work goal consciously in mind as you browse really helps. I have set up a few bookmark folders to help me. If I come across a story I'm tempted to read but know isn't 'on topic' I add it to my bookmark folder called 'read later' and move on. I've also got a 'work in progress' bookmark folder for links which might develop into a story later - bingo, I've got a whole folder of story ideas.

So what are the productivity killers which conspire to keep you working late? And how do you deal with them? Leave your ideas in comments please!

