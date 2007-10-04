Set Up Keyword Bookmarks in Opera

The CyberNet weblog highlights how to save time browsing by setting up bookmark and folder nicknames in Opera. In Firefox, we call this keyword bookmarking, and it's by far one of the biggest browsing time savers you'll ever stumble across. For example, you could set your Lifehacker bookmark to open Lifehacker just by typing "l" in the address bar and hitting Enter. The cool thing about Opera's nicknames is that they can apply to both bookmarks and bookmark folders, meaning you can open a set of bookmarks in a folder with a quick and simple shortcut, as well. If you're not using bookmark keywords/nicknames, it's time you set a few up.