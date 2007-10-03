Set Up Gmail with Your Windows Mobile Smartphone

If you're rocking a Windows Mobile Smartphone but have yet to set up your Gmail account with the device, the Hackszine weblog offers a simple step-by-step for setting up your Windows Mobile phone with Gmail. Keep in mind that your Gmail account can only be accessed through POP and not IMAP using this method, meaning that your read mail status won't be reflected in your Gmail account. If you really want tighter integration between Gmail and your smartphone, I'd suggest setting up a Java Virtual Machine on your Windows Mobile phone and then installing Gmail Mobile. Whichever method you choose, both should give you excellent on-the-go access to your Gmail account.