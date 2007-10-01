Set Precise Goals To Lose Weight

If you're trying to lose a few pounds, self-improvement site Better Life Forum suggests that you'll want to make your goals as definite as possible:

A simple statement like, "I want to lose some weight," is an ambiguous and an indefinite statement. What is important is to be precise on your goals. It would be better if you will set some detailed amount of pounds that you really want to lose. Envisage yourself what you will look like after reaching your desired weight. Doing this will inspire you to lose weight. In fact, maybe even more than what you have planned in mind.

Anything that helps with the difficult process of losing unwanted weight is a good deal—if you've successfully managed to lose pounds, please share what made you successful in the comments.