Set Default iCal Alarms with iCalFix

Mac OS X only: You schedule appointments on your calendar so that you can be reminded of your commitments, but for some strange reason iCal doesn't allow you to set a default alarm for your new appointments—a strange feature oversight that can result in missed events. The freeware iCal add-on iCalFix adds a tab to your iCal preference pane from which you can set default reminders for appointments and all-day events. If you've ever been frustrated by iCal's lack of default alarm, this is a must-have. iCalFix is free to download, Mac OS X only.

iCalFix [Groby Unplugged]

  • Max Guest

    Doesn't have the ability to send email reminders though, whic is my preference for all reminders. Damn! What an unfortunate oversite.

