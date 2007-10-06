Set Default iCal Alarms with iCalFix

Mac OS X only: You schedule appointments on your calendar so that you can be reminded of your commitments, but for some strange reason iCal doesn't allow you to set a default alarm for your new appointments—a strange feature oversight that can result in missed events. The freeware iCal add-on iCalFix adds a tab to your iCal preference pane from which you can set default reminders for appointments and all-day events. If you've ever been frustrated by iCal's lack of default alarm, this is a must-have. iCalFix is free to download, Mac OS X only.