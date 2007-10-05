Separating Mine and My Housemates' Online Activity?

Reader Kit writes in:

I live in a house with 4 other housemates and we have internet service subscribed under my name. I have absolutely no way of knowing what my 4 other housemates are doing every day when they're online. After reading about a recent file sharing trial, I'm wondering: if my housemates are involved in file sharing and our IP address gets caught, it will come back to me because it was my name that shows up in the monthly internet bill. What can I do?

I'm not a lawyer, and as far as I know, most ISP's won't give you more than one IP address. My first thought is to list all your housemates' names on the ISP account to start, but I'm going to put this one to our wise readers. What's your advice to Kit on this one? Let us know in the comments.

AU - Shared houses often have problems divvying up the bills, let alone taking responsibility if the worst happens and the RIAA comes calling for your file sharing abuses. If you want to respond to Kit, go to the Lifehacker US site here. Or if you want to leave some tips on ways to managed internet (or other bills) in a shared house, comment here.