Send Yourself a Link Reminder with TagMindr

Get reminders of time-specific del.icio.us bookmarks via RSS (with SMS, email, and IM reminders to come) with web application TagMindr. To use it, just tag any del.icio.us bookmark with "tagmindr" as well as the date you'd like to receive the reminder like so: "remind:YYYY-MM-DD". Then grab your TagMindr RSS feed from the home page and your bookmark will end up in your newsreader when the remind date rolls around. Whether you're a prolific bookmarker who often lets bookmarks slip through the cracks or you just bookmarked a killer Halloween costume and you want a reminder later in the month, TagMindr's simple, clever solution could be perfect for you.