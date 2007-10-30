Send email from the Google toolbar with Google Apps

APC magazine's web editor Dan Warne points out on his blog that while GMail users can 'click to email' in the latest version of Google's toolbar for Firefox and IE Google, bizarrely, users of Google's paid Google apps service cannot.

He links to a couple of workarounds on how to hack the toolbar to point to your Google Apps account instead of GMail. They are:

Google Apps Gmail + Google Toolbar [Tokyo Genki]and Customize Google Toolbar for Google Apps for your domain [Red Primary]

Dan notes there are helpful comments on the Red Primary blog as well.

Thanks for the tip, Dan!

Google Apps Toolbar [The Warne Account]