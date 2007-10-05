Securely Delete Files with DeleteOnClick

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Windows only: Freeware shell extension DeleteOnClick adds a Securely Delete entry to your Windows Explorer right-click menu so you can securely wipe files from your hard drive. How securely, you ask? Apparently it's U.S. Department of Defense secure (uses the U.S. DOD 5220.22-M secure file deletion standard). DeleteOnClick is similar to the previously mentioned Windows File Shredder but doesn't require any of the batch file setup. Alternately, if you're looking to permanently wipe a disk, check out Eraser. If you've got some porn sensitive documents you'd like to permanently remove from your computer, DeleteOnClick offers a simple right-click solution. DeleteOnClick is free to download, Windows only.

DeleteOnClick [2BrightSparks]

