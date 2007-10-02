Search Gmail with a Custom Bookmarklet

If you search Gmail often by set criteria, you can create a bookmarklet to load up those search results with the click of a toolbar using a generator at the Eclectic Mayhem web site. Of course, there's always the Saved Searches user script (also built into Better Gmail), but loading your list of saved searches every time can bog Gmail down. Using this form, customise your search and generate a bookmarklet to hop to your results in a click. Remember, you can also use Firefox quick searches to access Gmail as well.