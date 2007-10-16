Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Screenshot Tour: Google Releases Gmail Mobile v. 1.5

gmailmobile15header.jpg
Java-enabled handsets: Google's released an update to its excellent Gmail Mobile application, which gives you the live Gmail experience on your Java-enabled mobile phone. Version 1.5 adds the ability to search your mail, easy access to your contacts list, more efficient data usage that reduces bandwidth consumption (and load time), and more configurable settings. The downsides: 1.5 still doesn't support Google Apps for Your Domain, and by default it adds a hideous "Sent from Gmail for mobile" to your sent messages. (Visit the settings area to disable that.) After the jump, some screenshots.

Gmail Mobile 1.5

Download the free Gmail Mobile to your handset by visiting gmail.com/app from its browser or your desktop browser. Thanks, dainalynn!

Mobile [via Google Operating System]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles