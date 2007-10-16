Screenshot Tour: Google Releases Gmail Mobile v. 1.5



Java-enabled handsets: Google's released an update to its excellent Gmail Mobile application, which gives you the live Gmail experience on your Java-enabled mobile phone. Version 1.5 adds the ability to search your mail, easy access to your contacts list, more efficient data usage that reduces bandwidth consumption (and load time), and more configurable settings. The downsides: 1.5 still doesn't support Google Apps for Your Domain, and by default it adds a hideous "Sent from Gmail for mobile" to your sent messages. (Visit the settings area to disable that.) After the jump, some screenshots.

Download the free Gmail Mobile to your handset by visiting gmail.com/app from its browser or your desktop browser. Thanks, dainalynn!