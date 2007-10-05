Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Screen Grab Web Sites Online with Thumbalizr

thumbalizr.jpg

Easily generate web site screenshots and thumbnails with web application Thumbalizr. Just submit the URL into the search box and wait about a minute until the screenshot becomes available. Thumbalizr is quite similar to screenshot generator WebSnapr with two benefits: it offers multiple resized screenshots (150px, 320px, 640px, 800px, 1024px, and 1280px), and it doesn't add a watermark to the bottom of the generated images. This sure beats having to manually resize images with an image editor, and it saves time, too.

Thumbalizr

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles