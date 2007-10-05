Screen Grab Web Sites Online with Thumbalizr

Easily generate web site screenshots and thumbnails with web application Thumbalizr. Just submit the URL into the search box and wait about a minute until the screenshot becomes available. Thumbalizr is quite similar to screenshot generator WebSnapr with two benefits: it offers multiple resized screenshots (150px, 320px, 640px, 800px, 1024px, and 1280px), and it doesn't add a watermark to the bottom of the generated images. This sure beats having to manually resize images with an image editor, and it saves time, too.
