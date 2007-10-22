Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Schedule Your Someday Tasks

Self-improvement blog Life Coaches has posted a sobering article from someone who found themselves undergoing emergency open heart surgery, pondering all the "somedays" he had let pile up.

I don't advise waiting for open heart surgery to think about Someday. For one thing you might not survive the experience. The time to start thinking about Someday is today. You need to make a list of your Somedays and convert it into real days. I mean that literally. Sit down and make a list of all the things you want to do someday and start scheduling them.

The author goes on to say that it does not matter how trivial this list might look, as long as the items are important to you. What's one topic on your list of "someday", and how do you propose going about accomplishing it? Let's hear in the comments.

When is Someday? [Life Coaches]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles