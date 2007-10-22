Schedule Your Someday Tasks

Self-improvement blog Life Coaches has posted a sobering article from someone who found themselves undergoing emergency open heart surgery, pondering all the "somedays" he had let pile up.

I don't advise waiting for open heart surgery to think about Someday. For one thing you might not survive the experience. The time to start thinking about Someday is today. You need to make a list of your Somedays and convert it into real days. I mean that literally. Sit down and make a list of all the things you want to do someday and start scheduling them.

The author goes on to say that it does not matter how trivial this list might look, as long as the items are important to you. What's one topic on your list of "someday", and how do you propose going about accomplishing it? Let's hear in the comments.