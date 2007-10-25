Save a Slow System with Damn Small Linux

All platforms: Pen drive-sized operating system Damn Small Linux—the savior of old PCs, non-booting systems and efficiency-minded users everywhere—released its 4.0 version this week. Notable changes include:

New drag-and-drop capabilities in the file manager

Improved Wi-Fi support (through ndiswrapper, madwifi, and other modules)

New GUI interfaces for changing system preferences, managing printers and other tasks

Kernel upgrade to 2.4.31, which means better power management and device support

Damn Small Linux is a free download that fits inside less than 50MB, so it's easily booted from a CD, a USB drive, or an ancient PC with only 8MB of memory. Hit the link below, choose your download mirror and download the dsl-4.0.iso from inside the "current" folder.