Save a Slow System with Damn Small Linux

All platforms: Pen drive-sized operating system Damn Small Linux—the savior of old PCs, non-booting systems and efficiency-minded users everywhere—released its 4.0 version this week. Notable changes include:
- New drag-and-drop capabilities in the file manager
- Improved Wi-Fi support (through ndiswrapper, madwifi, and other modules)
- New GUI interfaces for changing system preferences, managing printers and other tasks
- Kernel upgrade to 2.4.31, which means better power management and device support
Damn Small Linux is a free download that fits inside less than 50MB, so it's easily booted from a CD, a USB drive, or an ancient PC with only 8MB of memory. Hit the link below, choose your download mirror and download the dsl-4.0.iso from inside the "current" folder.
