Route All Your Internet Traffic Through a Proxy

You already know how to send all your Firefox browsing traffic through a secure connection to a proxy, but blogger Albert Lee describes how to route ALL of your Mac's 'net connections through a proxy, including IM, email and web using any browser (like Safari or Camino). In short, you create a new network location called "Untrusted" in System Preferences, and set it to use the proxy. When you're at the cafe or behind a restrictive firewall, just switch to the new location.
