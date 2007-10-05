While doing some research on social news sites in Australia, I came across a post at Blogpond, which which was a really good roundup of social news aggregation in Australia. We wrote up one of them - Kwoff - earlier this week, but it also goes over a few I hadn't even heard of:

At a glance, redruby (financial), bloggerati (web 2.0) and too right (politics) are each targeting a specific niche. Kwoff maintain their focus will be on politics, business and culture. Confer and Ausculture.com seem more geared to lifestyle, recreation and entertainment.

Social News Aggregation in Australia [Blogpond]