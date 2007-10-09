Looks like a little freezer time can save more than just a dead hard drive: according to this video over at Metacafe, you can also revive a dead laptop battery by freezing it for 14 to 15 hours. We haven't tried this trick ourselves, but a little cursory research using The Google shows that it's been discussed and recommended online before. Anyone else have luck (or know the science behind) freezing a battery back to life? Let us know in the comments.
Revive a Dead Laptop Battery in the Freezer
