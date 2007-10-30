Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Remove Tourists from Photos with Tourist Remover

tourist-remover.png

Online photo management application Snapmania's Tourist Remover gets rid of unwanted gawkers and traffic from your photos by compositing two or more pictures of the same scene. All you have to do is make sure to take more than one of the same picture of a scene, assuming the people or cars you want to get rid of are moving. Once you've taken enough pictures so that every piece of the scenery is visible, just upload them to Snapmania and let the Tourist Remover do the work. Keep in mind that the more steady your hand when taking multiple shots, the better results you'll see, so ideally you'll be using an tripod or at least a wall to steady yourself. Alternatively, if you've got some GIMP or Photoshop chops, you can do the same thing yourself.

Tourist Remover [Snapmania via Photojojo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles