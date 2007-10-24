Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Remove Spam from Google Blog Search Results

The huge number of splogs (spam blogs) on the internet means search results you get from Google's Blog Search engine can contain a lot of noise in the form of duplicate information that you really don't want. The Google Operating System offers steps to show how to optimise Google Blog Search's settings so that you get the best results you can. In a nutshell:

1. sort the results by relevancy 2. restrict the results to a recent period (last day) 3. restrict the results to English (or another language)

4. if you really have to sort the results by date, remove the posts that follow a spammy pattern (for example, add -"google alert" -site:blogspot.com -site:.info to your query), but make sure you don't remove important results 5. check the posts that contain "References"

If you haven't been using Google Blog Search, I'd highly recommend it. It's an excellent tool for finding both late-breaking news and to get an idea of what people are saying about a topic—especially if you know how to increase your signal-to-noise ratio using tips like those included in the Google Operating System post. If you have been using Google Blog Search, let's hear what kind of uses you've put it to in the comments.

Remove Spam from Google Blog Search [Google Operating System]

