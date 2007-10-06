Remote Control Your Desktop from Your Windows Mobile Phone

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Windows only: Connect to and remotely control your Windows desktop from your Windows Mobile smartphone with the Windows Mobile 6 Remote Desktop client. The newest version of Mobile Remote Desktop boasts fullscreen control, 16 bit graphics, and full-on sound transfer (similar to the full-on Remote Desktop client for Windows). According to the Inspect My Gadget weblog, the new client could actually stream video with sound over a LAN (though Orb is the better video streamer for practical situations). The WM6 Remote Desktop client is free to download, works on either Windows Mobile 5 or 6 (several WM6 vendors did not include the new Remote Desktop). Our WM phone is in the shop, so if you give it a try, let us know how it works for you in the comments.

WM6_RDP (Mobile Remote Desktop Client) [PDAPhoneHome via Inspect My Gadget]

