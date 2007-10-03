Windows only: If you've forgotten an important password but have it saved in its applicable software or web page, password utility Snadboy's Revelation will reveal it. Open the application, drag your cursor over the asterisks, and the password will appear. This application is a lifesaver, especially if you're unable to recall all your hard-to-remember passwords. Snadboy's Revelation is donationware, Windows only.
Recover Forgotten Passwords with Snadboy's Revelation
Comments
Wow, didn't know Snadboy's revelation was still available. Great bit of software