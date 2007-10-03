Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Raise A Cool Million for Education with Lifehacker

litliberation.jpg

I'm thrilled to announce that Lifehacker US is participating in a 30-day blogger challenge called LitLiberation with an ambitious goal (cue Dr. Evil pinky, please): to raise 1 meeeellion dollars for education. Organised by author of The Four Hour Workweek, Tim Ferris, the idea is simple—to use the Power of the Blog to get ordinary people behind a single cause in the span of 30 days this October. I've personally donated $500 of my very own blogging dollars to the cause, and I hope you'll follow me with a $10 or $20 or larger tax deductible donation. Head on over to the Lifehacker DonorsChoose.org challenge page to pitch in on a project that touches you and get LH high up on the leaderboard in the LitLiberation campaign. Thanks in advance for anything you can do.

DonorsChoose.org: Lifehacker

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles