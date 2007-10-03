Raise A Cool Million for Education with Lifehacker

I'm thrilled to announce that Lifehacker US is participating in a 30-day blogger challenge called LitLiberation with an ambitious goal (cue Dr. Evil pinky, please): to raise 1 meeeellion dollars for education. Organised by author of The Four Hour Workweek, Tim Ferris, the idea is simple—to use the Power of the Blog to get ordinary people behind a single cause in the span of 30 days this October. I've personally donated $500 of my very own blogging dollars to the cause, and I hope you'll follow me with a $10 or $20 or larger tax deductible donation. Head on over to the Lifehacker DonorsChoose.org challenge page to pitch in on a project that touches you and get LH high up on the leaderboard in the LitLiberation campaign. Thanks in advance for anything you can do.
