Quicksilver Updates, Prepares for Leopard

new-quicksilver.png

Mac OS X only: The keyboard shortcut loving Mac owner's favourite app, Quicksilver, has received a minor update, presumably in preparation for the upcoming release of Leopard. Aside from the version update (it's B52 from B51, despite what Quicksilver's homepage says at the time of this writing), the most significant difference I've noticed is what appears to be a very slight refresh of the preferences, triggers, catalog, and plug-ins manager (I saw a spinner when I switched tabs that's new to me). But there actually is a little more. The only other new "feature" that's obvious on first install is the request to help Alcor and the folks at Blacktree improve Quicksilver by sending them a little usage data (see screenshot). Quicksilver saw a somewhat silent new release a week or two ago (to build 3812), but it wasn't pushing out automatically with the update check and so it mostly floated under the radar. However, posts in the Quicksilver forums (which are down as I write this) indicated that that release was, as I stated above, mostly in preparation for Leopard.

Well, it's nothing new or especially fancy, but it is very exciting to see some active development for Quicksilver, and it's good to know that my favourite Mac app will still be running like a dream when I upgrade to Leopard this weekend. To grab the new version, either head to the Quicksilver homepage or open your Quicksilver preferences and check for an update. Quicksilver is freeware, Mac OS X only. Thanks CWB71!

Quicksilver

Comments

  • Simon Guest

    Did the update kill anyone else's Web Search module? My two most used elements of QS have now died (namely quick searches of the PHP user manual and Google).

    I haven't found a fix yet though.

    0

