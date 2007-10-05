Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Quickly Access Commonly Used Folders from My Documents

When you need quick access to folders located all over your hard drive, Windows user Denny says your best bet is creating several shortcuts to those folders in My Documents.

Windows has made a point of making access to your "My Documents" folder very simple. From anywhere you can hit Win+E to open Windows Explorer, and then you're just a click or keystroke away from My Documents. Basically every Browse dialog has My Documents as a quick link in the sidebar, and if not it has it in the drive selection dropdown.

So he makes shortcuts (.lnk files) to other folders and places them in My Documents, renaming them starting with an underscore to make 'em appear first in the file listing. How do you get to oft-used folders on your PC? Let us know in the comments.

Quickly Access Commonly Used Folders [Grinn Productions]

