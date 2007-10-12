Quick Drop-Down Terminal With Yakuake

Linux only: Loading a terminal session doesn't seem to take all that long—until you have to do it many, many times each day. Luckily, the program Yakuake offers up a lightning-quick terminal that rolls down, gets the job done and packs away, all with a tap of F12 (or any other hot key). Yakuake is KDE-based and a snap to install for Kubuntu users, but GNOME-based systems such as Ubuntu can add it with very little fuss (transparencies might require more work, however).

Install Yakuake through the Ubuntu repositories with the terminal command:

sudo apt-get install yakuake

From there, Ubuntu users can add Yakuake to their auto-start applications by hitting the System menu, choosing Preferences, Sessions and then selecting "New" in the Startup Programs tab. KDE users use System Settings from the K menu, choose KDE Components and then click "Add" in Autostart Applications.