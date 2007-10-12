Quick Drop-Down Terminal With Yakuake

Linux only: Loading a terminal session doesn't seem to take all that long—until you have to do it many, many times each day. Luckily, the program Yakuake offers up a lightning-quick terminal that rolls down, gets the job done and packs away, all with a tap of F12 (or any other hot key). Yakuake is KDE-based and a snap to install for Kubuntu users, but GNOME-based systems such as Ubuntu can add it with very little fuss (transparencies might require more work, however).
Install Yakuake through the Ubuntu repositories with the terminal command:
sudo apt-get install yakuake
From there, Ubuntu users can add Yakuake to their auto-start applications by hitting the System menu, choosing Preferences, Sessions and then selecting "New" in the Startup Programs tab. KDE users use System Settings from the K menu, choose KDE Components and then click "Add" in Autostart Applications.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink