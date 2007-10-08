Purge Your Closet

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

hangar.png

Professional organisers have secret tricks they use to get things nice and tidy, including these suggestions to get your closet in order from O, the Oprah magazine:

  • go through your wardrobe and jettison anything that's one of the four S's: stretched, small, smelly (ew!), or stained (sure, you could clean the stained and smelly pieces, but the idea is to let things go).
  • Turn all your hangers in one direction, and for the next six months, flip the hanger (and leave it flipped) when you wear something. Donate the untouched clothes.

What's your best closet organisation suggestion— preferably one that does not cost a lot of dough? Let's hear it in the comments.

Professional purgers' organizing tips [Oprah.com]

