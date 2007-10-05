Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Puppy Linux 3.0 Now Available

PC only: Minuscule Linux distro Puppy Linux got a major upgrade this week to version 3.0, adding Slackware compatibility (which lets users install Slackware packages on Puppy). At a slim 97.6MB, Puppy's meant to be run from a bootable CD or USB drive and offers a full-on portable desktop operating system environment with the Mozilla Application Suite, AbiWord, Sodipodi, Gnumeric, and Gxine/xine built in, and the whole shebang runs from RAM. Puppy's a free download for PCs that can boot from USB stick or CD.

Puppy Linux Main Release [via PC World]

  • Doug Guest

    Puppylinux.org has been suspended. - Web site down.

  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Thanks for pointing that out.
    Sushiwriter over at the US edition says there's another download page at:
    www.puppylinux.com
    which lists ISO downloads as well as full source.

