Protect Your Home and Family from Wildfires

In response to the recent wildfires in Southern California, Wired's How To Wiki details how to protect your home and family in the event of a wildfire, from what precautions you should take before a fire to what you should do in the event of one. Keep in mind that—according to the post—strong winds and heat like we've seen in Southern California can tear through almost any security measure you take, but following a few of these precautions could still give you and your loved ones the time you'd need to get a safe distance from the flames before they hit your home.