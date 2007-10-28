Prioritize Tasks When Life Overwhelms

Dustin of Lifehack.org has written how he's currently facing a pretty overwhelming real life situation, and how he's dealing with must-do tasks—prioritising:
Taking a few minutes to figure out what you have to do tomorrow or today is essential to weathering a disaster, or rather, taking a moment to decide what you can manage without doing. I can't miss class; the consequences for my students are too extreme and take too much work to deal with; but I can miss watching a video I'm evaluating to show my students, or a trip to the library to do research for a paper due in 6 months.
No matter how productive we aim to be, life just sometimes throws us a curveball. How have you handled these kinds of situations and still managed to keep at least some productivity going? Let's hear in the comments.
Take care of the emotional side of overwhelm first and then apply critical thinking, prioritising etc.