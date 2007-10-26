Print Your Own Halloween Mask

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

CreateMasks_img1.jpgForget a store-bought mask for Halloween: put that photo printer to good use and make a custom mask of your dog, your boss or your favourite celebrity. Microsoft offers instructions on how to print out a handheld mask glued to a piece of balsa wood (or tied around your head with ribbon) with the right photograph. We shameless nerds can download some Star Wars character mask templates for free in the, ahem, kids section of the site. (Totally printing out Chewbacca this weekend and cutting out the eye holes.)

Make your own Halloween mask [Microsoft Home] Star Wars Character Printable Masks [via BuzzFeed]

