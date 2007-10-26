Print Your Own Halloween Mask

Forget a store-bought mask for Halloween: put that photo printer to good use and make a custom mask of your dog, your boss or your favourite celebrity. Microsoft offers instructions on how to print out a handheld mask glued to a piece of balsa wood (or tied around your head with ribbon) with the right photograph. We shameless nerds can download some Star Wars character mask templates for free in the, ahem, kids section of the site. (Totally printing out Chewbacca this weekend and cutting out the eye holes.)