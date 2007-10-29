Preview Trips in 3D with EveryScape

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Want to check out the South Beach scene and preview the Children's Museum before you head to Miami? New 3D mapping site EveryScape focuses on attractions and businesses rather than the wide-open street-level tools offered by Google and Microsoft. The site has virtual tours posted in Boston, New York City, Aspen, Colo. and Miami right now, and puts up relevant links to review aggregator Yelp, Wikipedia, Flickr and other sites at each destination. No sign-up is required, and the site uses Flash to display the virtual tours.

EveryScape [via CNET News]

  • Kyle Guest

    This is really cool. You can tour virtually in places where you have not been to. The other day I was navigating another online mapping newbie called MapJack.com and it seems like the concept is the same as Everyscape.

