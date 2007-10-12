Windows only: Take your Windows calculations to the next level with freeware Windows app Powertoy Power Calculator. With advanced features like a built-in graphing tool, mathematical functions, tons of unit conversions, and (my favorite) a built-in history (like a running tape), this freeware, Windows only utility has surprisingly missed a featured mention on Lifehacker until now. There are tonnes of free calculators available for Windows, but the Windows Powertoy Calculator is a perennial favorite. While you're at it, check out these other power replacements for built-in Windows utilities.
Power Up Windows Calculator with Power Calculator
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink