Power Up Windows Calculator with Power Calculator

windows-powertoy-calc.pngWindows only: Take your Windows calculations to the next level with freeware Windows app Powertoy Power Calculator. With advanced features like a built-in graphing tool, mathematical functions, tons of unit conversions, and (my favorite) a built-in history (like a running tape), this freeware, Windows only utility has surprisingly missed a featured mention on Lifehacker until now. There are tonnes of free calculators available for Windows, but the Windows Powertoy Calculator is a perennial favorite. While you're at it, check out these other power replacements for built-in Windows utilities.

