Power Up OpenOffice.org with Writer's Tools

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): The Writer's Tools extension adds a useful new menu to the popular, open source office suite OpenOffice.org that bakes convenient tools like Google Translate, an online dictionary lookup tool, email backup, remote backup to an FTP server and more directly into OO.org. To install, just download the extension, then open OO.org and go to Tools -> Extension Manager and click the Add button in the My Extensions section. Then just navigate to the downloaded extension to finish the job. If you're using OO.org as your main word processor, the Writer's Tools extension is a must-have. Writer's Tools is free, works wherever OpenOffice.org does.