Poor Attention Span? No, You're Just Multitasking

The typical geek trains their brain to be heavily focused while multitasking day after day. Is it surprising that this same brain does not do well when forced to isolate down to one task? Listening in a meeting is a very isolated, very passive event. Coding, developing, debugging — these are not passive at all. The geek brain is just not trained to sit quietly and listen.

Tutorial site Tech-Recipes has posted an interesting opinion from a doctor on the unique health problems associated with being a computer-based worker (aka "geek"); one of which is a poor attention span.

In other words, you don't necessarily have a poor attention span—you're just used to engaging your brain in more than one task at a time.