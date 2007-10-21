Poor Attention Span? No, You're Just Multitasking

The article goes on to say that you can retrain your brain to to isolate to just one task at a time (if you really wanted to); however, studies are starting to show that multitasking can actually create more problems than it solves. Do you agree or disagree with the writer's opinion that poor attention spans are nothing more than multitasking gone awry? Let's hear in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink