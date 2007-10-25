Polish Scuffed Linoleum with Toothpaste

Need to buff out the scuffs in your shiny linoleum floor? Real Simple magazine says common household items can help:

Rub the spot with white toothpaste and a dry cloth or with an eraser. Or spray WD-40 on a towel and rub lightly, making sure to degrease the area afterward with liquid dishwashing soap and water.

If you go the WD-40 route, do degrease the slippery area afterwards. It's fun in socks to slip and slide on purpose, but not any other time. Real-life experience talking here.