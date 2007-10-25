Plump Flattened Cushions in the Sun

Your couch cushions half the height they were the day you bought 'em? Real Simple magazine offers an easy way to get them cushy again:

Put them outside in the sun for a few hours, flipping them halfway through...The sun will help evaporate the moisture that gets into the filling over time, and the cushions should plump up nicely.

Make sure you set a timer on this, though, because as the mag notes, leaving them out too long can fade the cushion fabric (especially for darker colors).