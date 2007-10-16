Photography Tip: The Best Light for Taking Photographs This Fall

We've all heard about "magic hour"—those hours around sunrise and sunset that produce the best natural-light photography and filming conditions—but photography weblog Photojojo offers a simple tip for knowing when your outdoor pics will produce that soft magic hour look: "Photograph outdoors when your shadow is longer than you are." Doing so will ensure you don't end up with harshly lit, high-contrast photos that don't do justice to you and your loved ones' beautiful faces or the soft nuance of the fall colors. Lighting-wise, the post also suggests that overcast days can be terrific for fall photography. If you're looking for more ways to boost your fall photos, the author offers several other tips for great fall photos worth checking out.