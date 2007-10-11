Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Overcome Shyness

Weblog Pick the Brain suggests that you overcome your bashful obstacles by focusing on your assets as a contributing member of society. The author reminds the shy set that most people, after all, are not very different than you are.

By and large, people are friendly and interested in connecting with others. They'll respond favourably to your attempts at communicating. In most cases, people will be thrilled that you took the initiative to break the ice.

What's more, the post emphasises that you should not let negative criticism get you down and let go of bad experiences that may have contributed to your shyness to begin with. Share how you've overcome your shyness in the comments.

Overcoming Shyness [Pick the Brain]

Comments

  • Rod Sherwin Guest

    I highly recommend using the Emotional Freedom Techniques EFT to clear all your experiences that contribute to your feeling that you are shy. Anytime you have been rebuffed, criticised or made fun of are all great candidate events for clearing with EFT.

