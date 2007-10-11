Organise Your Tabs By Site with Tab Kit

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Organise your tabs by domain or origin, manage their layout, and more with the powerful Tab Kit Firefox extension. As you can see in the video from CyberNet, Tab Kit's most notable features incorporate advanced tab bar positioning (including a widescreen-optimised left or right-aligned tab bar) and tab grouping and collapsing based on either the domain (e.g., all lifehacker.com tabs will be grouped together) or by origin (e.g., all tabs you open from Lifehacker, whether on or off-site, will be grouped together). This extension is currently available in the Mozilla Sandbox, which means you have to log into the site to download it (ahem, *BugMeNot*), and the developer seems unclear as to how well it works with Macs.

