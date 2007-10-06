Organise Your String, Twine, and Ribbon with Funnels

If you've got a disorganised drawer full of tangled string, twine, or ribbon—in my house we used to call this the "junk drawer"—DIY web site Curbly suggests using funnels to organise and dispense your stringy things. It's a very simple and kind of elegant idea if you've got a place to hang your funnels-cum-dispensers, and with Christmas just around the corner (that's right, I said it), this might be the perfect companion project for your makeshift gift-wrapping station.